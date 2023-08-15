North Queensland Register
Seafood operator plans rally to protest decision to ban gillnet fishing

By Newsroom
August 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto with North Shore Seafood Co owners Stephanie Moore & Lucas Dansie. Picture supplied.
Stakeholders, representatives and supporters of the seafood industry are planning to rally at Queensland's Parliament House on August 22 to protest against the state and federal governments' decision to ban all gillnet fishing by mid-2027.

