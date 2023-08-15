"If bananas get a disease and there's no more, what will I feed my son?"
The possibility that young Steven Samios' favourite after-school snack might succumb to Panama TR4 and be wiped out is what prompted his mother Maria's questioning of banana growers in the agricultural pavilion at the Royal Queensland Show on the weekend.
Queensland's horticultural community is giving its produce lines individual days to sell their attributes to Ekka visitors - on Saturday it was citrus, Sunday bananas, and so on.
Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers CEO Rachel Chambers said the days had been giving the public some great opportunities to interact with the people who grow their food.
On Citrus Day, they gave away a massive 15,000 mandarins, and the next day it was the turn of banana growers like Tully's Len Collins to answer the many eager questions.
He said a lot of questions had centred on eating quality and how to tell the ripeness of a banana, and plenty had indicated a preference for smaller bananas in the shops.
Mr Collins, a life member of the Australian Banana Growers Council and the Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers, and the man who chaired the campaign that successfully prevented the importation of bananas from the Philippines, said the public had been very supportive on the day.
"I was prepared for questions on environmental issues but there wasn't a single one," he said. "There were a lot of people there on Sunday, it was a good day."
People have been able to leave Post-it notes on a 'Dear Grower' board and Ms Chambers said they were filled with positivity and support.
She said the QFVG initiative, featuring a different produce each day, and having growers with big labels saying 'I'm a farmer, talk to me' was working well.
"We had a man tell us his 3-year-old son wanted to be a mandarin grower after his interaction with people on the stand," she said. "I think you can say these growers are changing lives."
On Vege Day on Monday, the kids visiting the Ekka went through every snacking carrot on the stand.
"We don't think to put them in front of people like that," Ms Chambers said.
"We can see here that consumers see veges as a side dish rather than as a snack.
"We're also trying to focus on the idea of under-consumption rather than over-supply."
For people looking to raise the consumption statistic, it was Berry Day at the Ekka on Tuesday, followed by Pineapple Day on Wednesday, Apple Day on Thursday, and Macadamia Day on Friday.
The weekend will be devoted to avocados on Saturday, and a Gone Troppo theme on Sunday, featuring all the unusual tropical fruits Queensland grows so well, and producers to match.
Highlighting the importance of fruits, nuts and veges in the Queensland economy, federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt chose the QFVG stand to announce the $130m FASTA trade initiative.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
