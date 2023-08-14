It might be 105 years old but Winton's Royal open air picture theatre is slaying it in Queensland's outback.
Not only did 300 people pack into the old-style movie venue to get their Barbie fix alongside global audiences, but two well-behaved dogs even enjoyed the show.
It's not know if the canines were among those raiding the town's dress shop and thrift shop to bedeck themselves in pink paraphernalia for the gala night, but Winton Movies Inc president Jeff Close said it had been something the whole community got into.
"With pink popcorn, a photo box and prizes donated by Shoprite and the Aussie Hotel, it was a fun affair," he said. "It just goes to show, you can live in the Australian outback and still help Warner Bros hit the box office milestone of going past $1 billion globally in the fastest amount of time."
That's because the volunteer group is part of a film distribution group, which dials them into current movies for patrons, to screen alongside nostalgia nights and Sunday night westerns.
"They know we're authentic and drawing the crowds," Mr Close said. "The next one we're putting on is the latest Mission Impossible movie."
The theatre, the second oldest in Australia after Broome, has stayed open through world wars, depressions and pandemics, and has been operated since 2018 by volunteers.
Extra helpers were called last Friday to serve in the candy bar and to usher patrons to their seats.
Last November WMI received a gold award for an outstanding contribution by a volunteer or group at the Queensland Tourism Awards on the Gold Coast.
