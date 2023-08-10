A man has died following a two vehicle crash at Proserpine overnight (August 10-11, 2023).
Police believe at 8.35pm a utility was headed north on the Bruce Highway.
Just south of Glen Isla Road, the utility has collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the ute, a 74-year-old Proserpine man, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not physically injured.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
