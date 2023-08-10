North Queensland Register
Home/News

Proserpine fatal crash claims one life

Updated August 11 2023 - 5:58am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man has died following a two vehicle crash at Proserpine overnight (August 10-11, 2023).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.