North Queensland Register
Queensland buyers spend up big in NT

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
The newly formed Central Australian Livestock Agents Association yarded 2500 held at the Bohning Saleyards at Alice Springs last Thursday.
COMPETITIVE bidding underpinned the Alice Springs cattle sale last Thursday, after interstate interest pushed lines of quality locally bred cattle to solid returns with many coming back to Queensland.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

