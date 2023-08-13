If I were an auditor...

North Queensland Register
Compliance burden and auditors top issues for growers

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
August 13 2023 - 10:30am
After spending the past couple of weeks in North and Far North Queensland listening to growers, we heard the issues loud and clear. Fair margins were rightfully at the top of the list, as were workforce issues including the new deed and guidelines with the PALM scheme, however the main theme we heard was around compliance burden and auditors. Disturbingly we also noted the significant impact to growers' mental health an audit can cause.

