After spending the past couple of weeks in North and Far North Queensland listening to growers, we heard the issues loud and clear. Fair margins were rightfully at the top of the list, as were workforce issues including the new deed and guidelines with the PALM scheme, however the main theme we heard was around compliance burden and auditors. Disturbingly we also noted the significant impact to growers' mental health an audit can cause.
So, this week it is an ode to auditors (from whatever persuasion) from the words of our growers.
If I were an auditor, I'd...
In summary, growers want to get things right, however also need it acknowledged there are a lot of things to get right. Growers understand audits are a part of their industry, however more respect for the grower is needed. The audit matters, the approach matters.
