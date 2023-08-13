If I were an auditor...

Speak nicely to growers and think well of them. They are trying their best to get it right! Farming is their forte.

Try to add value to their business by sharing knowledge.

Streamline the number of audits over the year like they do in the meat and livestock industry - imagine that!

Set an appointment time and stick to it - respect that growers are busy too.

Give credit where credit is due and be open with feedback where they are doing well and not only focus on the bad - this is better for anyone's mental health.

Wear the required PPE and turn up in work boots.

Learn about farms and growers especially if you're not from the country.

Have a duty of care to the growers I'm auditing so their mental health remains intact after I leave.

Have referrals on-hand if growers and/or their staff are upset during or after my visit.

Accept growers' honesty, openness and directness.

Respect their boundaries and realise I am entering someone's home to do my work.

Be consistent with how I charge for my services.

Be myself and hold lightly the power in my hands.

Ensure I wouldn't make growers feel like they are back in school being visited by the school principal.