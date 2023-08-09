About 4000 people from as far away as the Netherlands and New Zealand stumped up to this year's Curry Merry Muster Festival in Cloncurry.
Festival president Janessa Bidgood said the weather was perfect and the event could not have run any smoother.
"It was warm days, but not hot days and beautiful nights," she said.
The festival which ran from August 3-6 included professional rodeo action, Brophy's Boxing Tent, live music, a street parade and Wagner's Xtreme Bulls.
Ms Bidgood said it was hard to pick what was the most popular event as everyone has their personal favourites.
"Certainly, there's people who love barrel racing and there's people who love bull riding so there's a little something for everyone," she said.
"But from a festival perspective, Friday night was very, very exciting - so in town there was high impact action and a very compact crowd which made it very good."
