Talk of the Town: Rodeo season in the North West

It is the rodeo season here in north west Queensland and I have been putting in a few kilometres covering different events for the Reggie.
If you haven't made your way out to the north west, this is the time of year to do it, so make sure you put these dates in next year's calendar.
Around the Cloncurry region you have three weekends back-to-back of rodeo action and good old country hospitality.
The last weekend of July, you'll find the Quamby Rodeo.
Now if you've never heard of Quamby, I don't blame you, but it is a hidden gem in the outback.
Quamby is a small ghost town located 45-kilometres north of Cloncurry,
Until this year Quamby had a population of zero and only featured an abandoned pub and the rodeo grounds.
But this year was different, the pub was refurbished, serving meals, open to camping and pouring drinks for the first time since 2013.
The population swells to hundreds of people from far and wide to witness the best bush rodeo competitors.
Quamby is infamously known for its wild donkey ride.
And without too many spoilers, may contain some liquid courage, baked beans, a Mexican hat and a mule.
The following weekend on the first weekend of August is the Curry Merry Muster Festival.
If you have a young family and don't want to miss out on the action, Cloncurry is the place to be.
This family friendly festival is a sweet combination of the bushie spirit and professional rodeo entertainment.
The festival showcases, pro rodeo events, Xtreme Bulls, street parade, Brophy's boxing tent, bush legends breaky and live entertainment.
This year also featured free entry and free kids entertainment including a mini-rodeo arena for the littlest cowboys and girls to try their hand in the bouncey rough stock events.
And finally on the second weekend of August, is the largest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere, the Isa Rodeo.
Located at Buchanan Park in Mount Isa, the Isa Rodeo has four days of packed professional rodeo action.
The event commences with the street festival on the Wednesday, Indigenous Rodeo, and three days of Pro Rodeo action.
There is also live entertainment every evening after the rodeo events conclude, with both national and international stars featuring in the line-up.
You'll also witness rodeo royalty as the Isa Rodeo Queen (Community) Entrants pose for photos with the mascots throughout the day.
These three weeks of rodeo action really provide it all, whether you're looking for a laid back bush rodeo or a grand experience.
And if you're looking for a break during your rodeo holiday, there is an abundance of tourism experiences around the north west too.
Including learning the history of the abandoned town of Mary Kathleen, discovering John Flynn place, witnessing the Underground Hospital tours and mine tours, dig for dinosaurs with fossil hunting or relax and take in the beautiful landscape on a sunset tour.
North West Queensland really does offer it all.
- North Queensland Register journalist, Samantha Campbell.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
