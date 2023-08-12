North Queensland Register
Home/News

Talk of the Town: Rodeo season in the North West

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUAMBY: Rodeo season in North West Queensland is in full swing. Photo: Lever Action Images.
QUAMBY: Rodeo season in North West Queensland is in full swing. Photo: Lever Action Images.

It is the rodeo season here in north west Queensland and I have been putting in a few kilometres covering different events for the Reggie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.