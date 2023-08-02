Corfield Racecourse was the place to be on Saturday as hundreds turned out to enjoy a beautiful winters day trackside for the annual 2023 Corfield Cup Races.
Corfield's population on Saturday July 29, grew from three to just over 500 as locals and tourists alike flocked to the racetrack for annual Cup.
Bucking the trend of country race meetings, 18 trainers and 12 jockeys travelled to Corfield for the six race meeting, which saw 52 horses take to the track.
Grand Palazzo, trained by Toni Schofield and ridden by Matthew Gray crossed the line 0.2 lengths in front of Tyler Leslight on Bevan Johnson's Ancient Echoes to take home the 2023 Corfield Cup.
Bevan Johnson also took home 'Trainer of the Meet' and Tyler Leslight 'Jockey of the Meet'.
Mount Isa Jockey Keith Ballard celebrated his 70th birthday by riding in five races on the day.
The horses weren't the only attraction, with a hotly contested 'Fashions on the Field' competition, as well as a Nearest the Pin Golf competition and the Inaugural Wheelie Bin race. Shelly Davidson from Richmond was awarded Lady of the Day while Innovative Racewear went to Jacquetta Arnold of Longreach. Milliner Melissa Elliott from Winton took home Best Millinery.
Over 800 shots were taken in the Nearest the Pin Golf Challenge, with the cash eventually going home with Rohan Elliott from Winton.
A new event this year was the Wheelie Bin Race, where teams of four took turns dragging a wheelie bin down the home straight.
The crowd loved it and Team 'Corfield Killers' were jubilant in their victory.
A Monster Auction was held early in the evening and was very well supported, raising $16000 for the Club, and then Tyson Lucas provided a fantastic selection of live music, keeping the dance floor full all evening.
Be sure to include the 2024 Corfield Races in your calendar as it will mark 125 years since the very first race meeting in Corfield in 1899.
