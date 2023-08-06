North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Sunwater pricing: Speak now (by August 31) or hold your peace until 2030

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
August 6 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take time to consider Sunwater proposals
Take time to consider Sunwater proposals

I know we are all busy and there's always a million things to prioritise but if you're a Sunwater allocation holder, or would like to be one in the future, I urge you to prioritise understanding the current consultation occurring across Queensland before it's too late to have your say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.