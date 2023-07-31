Yeppoon pineapple grower John Cranny of Valley Syndicate has switched gears away from a heavily industrialised model of farming to more natural processes that aim to embrace sustainable practices.
The business farms hybrid's MD2's and 7350's, Aus-carnival, and smooth cayenne pineapples on 161 hectares in Bungundarra.
Mr Cranny, who grew up farming pineapples with his father Mick Cranny, purchased the property with his brother-in-law Ben Clifton in 2010.
Mr Cranny has since taken over the operation and has brought on general manager Neil Parami, an agronomist with a wealth of knowledge who worked extensively on pineapple crops in the Philippines.
When he purchased the property, Mr Cranny stepped away from some of the more intensive farming practices he grew up with, instead opting for techniques that were safer for his employees and also focused on building good soil health.
"We rely on the soil so the healthier we can make it, the better off we are. The less chemicals we use, the safer it is for our guys," he said.
Methyl bromine fumigation is common practice used on pineapple farms to control crop damaging pests such as root-knot nematodes, which stunt growth and cause wilting, and symphylids, which feed on plant roots and reduce water and nutrient uptake. Both pests result in pineapple yield reduction of around 30 per cent.
Mr Cranny opted out of fumigation when he purchased the property as soil testings showed no nematodes.
The land had the added benefit only having been used for light grazing prior to being planted with the crop.
"It [methyl bromine] was one of those things I didn't want to use if I didn't have to," he said.
"It's a deadly poison... and it doesn't matter how good your PPE is, you are still going to breathe and touch some of it because it's on the bottle or in the air."
Mr Cranny trailed a one hectare organic crop a few years ago, but said the yield was not high enough, the premium was too high for consumers, and the labour was too intensive to be profitable.
He was happy with the farm's use of biological fertilisers as an alternative for the moment.
Mr Parami said although miticides were used around once every three years and along the fence-line of an adjoining property, pest mitigation for nematodes and syphylids was done by improving plant nutrition.
This was done by creating healthier soils through less soil disturbance, and by incorporating biomass and microbes back into the soils with compost.
Before Mr Parami came on board just under 12 months ago, the business was using a compost made from cotton industry byproducts, which he said when broken down was mostly made up of nitrogen and carbon.
Mr Parami wanted to find a compost with additional elements needed to improve plant health such as iron and manganese so turned to a Brisbane supplier.
Mr Parami said he has been able to look at the breakdown of nutrients in the compost and add in additional compounds based on any nutrients which may be lacking in the soils, found through soil data analysis.
Another initiative the farm has undertaken has been to use foliar fertiliser treatments each fortnight after planting as opposed to using dry fertiliser to increase the uptake in the plant and try to avoid nutrient run-off eventuality ending up on the Great Barrier Reef.
Valley Syndicate is Reef Certified through Hort360, with Mr Cranny suggesting his practices were largely already in line with those needed under the certification.
He suggested some of those methods included planting on a contour, fertilising in smaller amounts less often, maintaining pockets of vegetation, and slit trapping soil to redistribute onto the farm.
"We need that soil to grow pineapples, if it all washes into the reef we've got no hills anymore and we're done," Mr Cranny said.
To mitigate the effects of heat and looking forward to climate-proof his crop, Mr Cranny has started using a hay thrower to protect the budding flowers from the heat when temperatures rose above 36 degrees and wind dropped off.
He said he implemented the technique around four years ago, which has meant less instances of widespread deformities.
He said the cost of the hay distribution to protect the flower was more cost effective than loosing around a percentage of his crop.
Looking to the future Mr Cranny hoped to see more options to monetise environmentally-friendly practices and certifications, especially if supermarkets moved to prioritising produce grown with sustainability in mind.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
