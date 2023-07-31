North Queensland Register
Home/News

Farmers concerned about proposed biodiversity legislation

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard believes there needs to be a lot more consultation with farmers before the Nature Repair Bill 2023 is passed. Picture supplied by QFF
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard believes there needs to be a lot more consultation with farmers before the Nature Repair Bill 2023 is passed. Picture supplied by QFF

A farm industry leader believes farmers need to be "front and centre" of any further consultation on proposed federal legislation looking to improve biodiversity across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.