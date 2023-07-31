A farm industry leader believes farmers need to be "front and centre" of any further consultation on proposed federal legislation looking to improve biodiversity across Australia.
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said a lot more consultation needs to take place to work through the complexities of the Nature Repair Market Bill 2023.
The bill was introduced to the Federal House of Representatives on March 29 and was passed, after its third reading, on June 21. It is yet to be discussed by the Senate.
Ms Sheppard said the QFF lodged a five-page submission on the proposed bill on May 21 that detailed while the bill had merit, there were a number of concerns.
And while she pointed out that the scheme was voluntary like the carbon market, she said there were concerns around the costs to farmers who chose to participate.
"It may only be attractive to the big corporates rather than the family farms where it may be cost prohibitive," she said.
"There's also some concerns about the proposed way in which it is going to be set up, where it will be certificate based rather than credit based."
Ms Sheppard explained the carbon market was credit based which was a unitised value that an investor could invest in and a farmer could get a return from.
She said the biodiversity scheme, however, appeared to be based on a certificate type model which was causing confusion around how a certificate, which really applied to an area of land, could be traded rather than a unitised value.
"There's confusion around how that would actually work to support a market," she said.
Ms Sheppard said how biodiversity was measured was also really quite complex because of all the different factors that could be measured.
"There are new technologies coming on board which need to be trialled and accelerated such as environmental DNA...bio acoustics and the camera trap method," she said.
"So the way you measure biodiversity needs to be established as well - obviously there's no point in having a market if you can't actually measure what you're doing and this all needs to happen before you can establish a market."
Burdekin cane grower and Kalamia Cane Growers Association director Denis Pozzebon said he was concerned as a farmer about the implications of the proposed bill.
He said there were so many questions and not enough answers as to how it was going to work.
Ms Sheppard said if there was a market around biodiversity there also needed to be consideration into maintenance payments and improvement payments so farmers who had already being doing really good work in the biodiversity space were not excluded from opportunities.
"I guess the underlying message is that there's merit in terms of the holistic approach that a biodiversity market might provide, but there's so much work that needs to be done surrounding understanding how a certificate method would work, accelerating technology that's going to make biodiversity measuring affordable and doable on farm, and working out whether there's maintenance and development for improvement payments."
She said there also needed to be quite a lot of work done on what were the key measurements for measuring biodiversity.
"So are we measuring for a certain species, are we measuring soil health, are we measuring pasture regeneration, what is it and who decides all that?" she asked.
"There's still quite a lot of work to do and I think we need to work through all of that in a sensible and thorough way and not rush it because for the market to be actually successful, it's going to need integrity, transparency and there's a lot of complexities to be worked through.
"The other thing that we've learnt from the carbon market is that we need methodologies that are going to support farmers and their long term vision for their business so productivity, profitability and achieving good environmental outcomes all go hand in hand - we don't want one with out the other."
Ms Sheppard said agriculture did not want to see a repeat of some of the early carbon projects out in south west Queensland which resulted in significant large amounts of land in "lock and leave" situations.
"Farmers have been supported in recent years through science and information around how they can achieve productivity and profitability and improve the environment on their farm which they're all very interested in," she said.
"But it has to be a holistic approach so we're not just trying to achieve an environmental outcome without understanding and supporting how it's incorporated into the farm enterprise so we can continue to grow food and fibre.
"It's really important to have agriculture and farmers front and centre of that discussion."
Ms Sheppard said there had been a level of consultation with a lot of agricultural bodies who lodged formal submissions like QFF in response to the bill.
"But I think a lot more consultation needs to take place to work through the complexities," she said.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
