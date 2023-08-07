From a young age Em Hacon grew up working in the dust alongside her parents on a north west cattle station, now she is doing the same with her own children.
Located 130 kilometres north of Cloncurry on Gleeson Station, Em Hacon and her husband Will run 400,000 acres with their three children Theo, 5, Ella, 3, and Hamish, 1.
Their commercial operation consists of Brahman cross breeders with a prime focus on a soft and quiet herd.
When starting their family, Ms Hacon knew she wanted to stay involved with the day to day operations of her family's cattle station.
A second generation beef producer, Ms Hacon said she was very grateful to do what they do, and to be able to share it with their kids.
"I grew up at Gleeson and it's a bit the same, same. Will flies the helicopter and when I was growing up it was my mum in the helicopter," she said.
"I had a mum who loved what we do and wouldn't accept not being a part of it.
"I had a great role model to show me that you could still do the things you love, even though it looks a bit different and even if you don't feel very useful sometimes."
Ms Hacon said mustering with children required flexibility and patience.
"It is pretty cruisy. Sometimes we get up early and I will I just leave them in their pyjamas, put them in the car, head out and they can get ready later," she said.
"Both Theo, 5 and Ella, 3 are on horses and there is always a car on the tail.
"I am fast becoming pretty uncool and Theo wants to get away from mum, but they both love it and there is no pressure.
"They can be on there for a couple of hours or five minutes and you just take a big snack bag in the car to get through the day and if the horses aren't being ridden they just follow along on the tail."
With Theo in his first year of primary school, he is eager to get out of the school room to help muster.
"I like riding my horse and moving the cows," he said.
"School is ok, but I like going to work with dad."
"Some days we will do school until smoko time and then head out to help for the rest of the day," Ms Hacon said.
"Doing School of the Air we are grateful that it is flexible and that we have a great teacher who understands that we have other stuff going on and that they are still learning."
A quiet temperament is also a must when it comes to Gleeson cattle.
"Everything is pretty quiet. If anything gets cross when you're working with it, it's out," Ms Hacon said.
"It is about as safe as it can possibly get, especially working alongside kids."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
