Normanton to host women only rodeo

By Lea Coghlan
July 28 2023 - 6:30am
Brisbane's Emily Collits competing in America. Emily will compete at the all women rodeo in Normanton in September. Photo by Jackie Jenson
Move aside cowboys - Normanton is about to host the first ever all women rodeo.

