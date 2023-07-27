Move aside cowboys - Normanton is about to host the first ever all women rodeo.
Believed to be a first in Queensland, the women's rodeo spectacular will take place on 9 September.
The Normanton Sprint Races and Heels and Reels are joining forces to deliver the event which will include ladies station buck jump, ladies bullock ride, ladies barrel race and ranch bronc riding.
Ranch bronc riding is different from the saddle bronc event in that contestants compete in a standard ranch stock saddle and have the option to grab hold with both hands.
Already home to a well established annual rodeo, the idea was partially triggered by Emily Collits, a Queensland horsewoman who is currently competing on the women's ranch bronc riding circuit in America.
Ashley Gallagher, a member of the Normanton Rodeo Association, first met Emily when she attended a bronc riding school in Normanton several years ago.
"Since then, she has become a little bit famous and gone on to ranch bronc riding and is currently competing in America," Mr Gallagher said.
"Emily approached us and said the only way to qualify is compete at events and get points up.
"One of our stock contractors, Warren Fry, said last year they ran a women's station buck jump at Sedan Dip. They had 12 women in the event and six waiting to enter.
"We realised we might have something on our hands."
Mr Gallagher said there had been an enormous response to the social media post announcing the event.
"There's lot of women working on stations that are very handy," Mr Gallagher said.
"They usually have to compete against men in roughstock events. By having an all women rodeo, it's a level playing field for them."
Ms Collits is currently competing in America to earn points to qualify for the 2024 world titles.
She will bring a team of women competitors to the remote Gulf community for the September event.
"I got on my first bronc ride in Emerald in mid 2021," she said. "I was pretty well hooked on it and thought it was the best thing ever.
"I competed in 2021 and early 2022 and then I got invited to compete in the US last year.
"I made a couple of good rides and had many soil samplings because I was pretty new at it - horses over here are a lot bigger."
With a year of competition under her belt, Ms Collits returned to the States in June - the earlier experience paying off when she claimed the aggregate title in the 2023 United States Women's Ranch Bronc Finals on 5 July.
She's looking forward to competing at the rodeo event in Normanton.
"I think it's pretty amazing," Ms Collits said. "There quite a few girls out there that jump in against the men especially in the junior bulls and trying to get up into the novice bulls.
"It will be pretty cool to see those women compete against each other.
"Having an all women event is pretty awesome; I don't think I've seen anything like it."
Ms Collits said there had always been strong interest from women competitors but mixing it with men in the roughstock events can sometimes be daunting.
"Now there's more opportunities and more people out there that want to give the girls a go," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.