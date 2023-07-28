A flying locum vet from North Queensland has a vision of establishing Australia's first subsidised flying veterinary service.
Doctor Campbell Costello, would like to create a veterinary equivalent of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, to provide affordable and accessible care to animals in the most remote parts of the country.
National veterinary staffing shortages in regional and remote areas sparked Dr Costello to establish his own flying veterinary clinic called Outback & Airborne Veterinary Services but would like to see the concept grow to provide a national service.
"There are large parts of Australia that don't have a veterinary service and with the high suicide and burn out rate it has been amplified. Veterinary science has been in strife for a fair while and the system is truely failing," Dr Costello said.
"My dream is to have the veterinary equivalent of the RFDS. I'm so proud as an Australian that we do have subsidised health care and we do have the RFDS, but if you look at the financials of the RFDS to run a single engine pilatus pc-12 aircraft that's about $10,000 an hour and on average it' a 3-5 hour retrieval.
"Imagine if it was the vet algorithm where you had to pay up front. A lot of people would die out in the bush after accidents or being bucked off a horse. Unfortunately our biosecurity and our animals are missing out on treatment and welfare outcomes because we don't have a remote service.
"I would like to see a regular subsidised vet service that it doesn't matter if you're in Brisbane, Melbourne, Boulia or Betoota, there is some capacity that you can have affordable veterinary care available to you."
Dr Costello has always had a passion for the bush, growing up on a cattle station near Charters Towers. But it was his dad's sudden passing that reignited his passion for flying.
"Growing up on a cattle station I enjoyed bush life and I remember vets coming out and it was always something I considered," he said.
"As a kid growing up we used to go flying with dad in his little bush plane on the station doing water runs and you would have the helicopters out mustering, so that thirst for aviation was always there.
"After my dad died in a station accident, I was selling dad's plane and I had done some (flight) training years prior but I never finished and I felt it was time to continue his legacy. So I finished off my training in 2019/20 and have been flying extensively and non-stop since."
A self-proclaimed gipsy at heart, Dr Costello loved to travel so combining two of his passions seemed fitting.
"After graduation I wanted to get into intense cattle systems so I went to Victoria to work as a dairy vet, after that I did the Mongol Derby in 2012, went to Africa to do some wildlife work, came back to Australia and did some disease surveillance and export work when China was going through live export boom with dairy cattle, so I have dozens of voyages under my belt and sailed every ocean but the Atlantic.
"I then worked in the Kimberly for a while. Got leptospirosis, got very sick and my joints never really recovered and I realised I couldn't just service large animals so I went back to small and mixed practice. I did a lot of work in Argentina and Mongolia with horses, and a bit of work with disease investigation with the UN like foot and mouth outbreaks abroad.
"Becoming a flying locum was a melting pot, a symbolic relationship between aviation and vet science."
Dr Costello said conducting bush work across the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales opened many doors and gave great perspective on life.
"I could have brunch in Charters Towers and be in Alice Spring or Dubbo for afternoon tea. It makes the world so much smaller. It keeps your ego in check and you're reminded that you're just a tiny speck in this big area. It can be a bit daunting at times but I find it really rewarding.
"One of the major benefits of the job is that if there is an emergency or disease outbreak, instead of it taking days to get there, I can be there in hours. The response time is much more effective.
"Also with all the travelling the cases vary and no two weeks are the same.
"Travelling so much can be lonely at times but I am happy doing this and I have three dogs with me now that jump in the plane and travel with me on my adventures."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.