A man in North Queensland has been charged by police with high range drink driving after he allegedly drove a ride on mower almost four times the legal limit.
It will be alleged shortly before 1am on Sunday, July 23, police observed a ride on mower being driven in the wrong direction along Herbert Street in Ingham.
Police pulled over the vehicle before the driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test.
A 51-year-old Ingham man was issued a notice to appear on one count of drink driving (BAS 0.191).
Under the 'Transport Road use Management Act 1995', a ride-on mower is classed as a motor vehicle and as such must be registered if driven on a road or road-related area.
However, a ride-on mower is exempt when it is being used as a mower to cut grass. This is to go so far as to mowing the council footpath and or easement connected to the boundary of your property.
Anyone police identify using an unregistered ride-on mower for purposes other than explained, may be liable to a fine.
Queensland Police Service senior sergeant and officer in charge of Townsville's Highway Patrol, Robert Nalder, said it was lucky that the Ingham man hadn't caused a serious incident.
"If you're drinking, please don't get behind the wheel of any vehicle," senior sergeant Robert Nalder said.
"This might seem like a funny incident, but the harsh reality is that if police hadn't been there to intervene, we could have been dealing with a serious traffic crash.
"It is a choice that motorists make to drink drive. And that decision can have catastrophic consequences for other road users and their families.
"We urge all motorists, please make the right choice."
He is expected to appear at Ingham Magistrates Court on September 7.
