Ingham man charged with high range drink driving after evening lawnmower ride

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:02pm
The man was charged with high-range drink driving after police stopped him on the mower. Picture supplied by Queensland Police Service
A man in North Queensland has been charged by police with high range drink driving after he allegedly drove a ride on mower almost four times the legal limit.

