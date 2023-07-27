QRIDA is reminding producers that grants and loans are available to assist with recovery and clean- up costs following the North West flood in early 2023.
Primary producers impacted by flooding between December 2022 and April 2023 are encouraged to apply for disaster assistance from the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA).
QRIDA's new Regional Area Manager for the North West and Gulf Sam Fryer said primary producers could apply for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants of up to $75,000 before the application closing date of 29 September 2023.
"Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants could help primary producers with the costs associated with the recovery process including to hire or purchase equipment and materials, clean-up, remove debris, and to replace fencing," Mr Fryer said.
"These grants could mean all the difference for your flood-impacted primary production business, helping you to return to full production as quickly as possible, so I would encourage every primary producer impacted by this disaster event to apply."
Mr Fryer said QRIDA concessional loans were also available until 31 December 2024 to help primary producers re-establish the normal operations of their enterprise.
"QRIDA has Disaster Assistance (Essential Working Capital) Loans of up to $100,000 that could financially assist primary producers to pay wages, creditors, rent or rates, buy goods like fodder or water for livestock, and transport livestock or produce," he said.
"If there is more extensive damage at your property from the flooding, Disaster Assistance Loans of up to $250,000 could help with a range of recovery activities including repairing or replacing damaged equipment, farm buildings, and purchasing livestock to replace those lost in the flooding.
"These loans are at a low interest rate of 1.69 per cent, and if needed, up to two years interest-only repayments may be available."
For any primary producers that need help completing their disaster assistance application, Mr Fryer is available to answer their questions.
"My best advice for primary producers looking to apply for QRIDA disaster assistance would be to include photos of the flood damage as well as tax invoices or receipts for eligible clean-up and recovery activities, and to read through the guidelines on QRIDA's website for the grant or loan you want to apply for," Mr Fryer said.
"If you need help with your application, give me a call on 1800 623 946 and I would be happy to walk you through the application form and the accompanying documentation you need."
North West Queensland flood-impacted small businesses and non-profit organisations may also be eligible for Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants, Disaster Assistance (Essential Working Capital) Loans and Disaster Assistance Loans.
To be eligible for QRIDA's disaster assistance for the Northern and Central Queensland Monsoon and Flooding, 20 December 2022 to 30 April 2023 your property must be located in one of the following defined disaster areas:
QRIDA administers financial assistance to disaster affected primary producers, businesses and non-profit organisations under the jointly funded Commonwealth- State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
