After submissions from eastAUSmilk and other industry participants, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on July 20 published a statement setting out the issues it is concerned about with Coles' proposal to buy two milk processing plants from Saputo.
The ACCC noted the proposed acquisition may lead to Saputo exiting markets for the acquisition of raw milk in NSW, thereby substantially lessening competition for the acquisition of raw milk in those markets.
It also noted the proposed acquisition might substantially lessen competition by giving Coles the incentive and ability to harm or frustrate competitor businesses at various points of the dairy supply chain.
The ACCC noted a significant number of industry participants had raised strong concerns about the proposed acquisition, particularly given it will result in a major structural change as the first time a supermarket has its own milk processing facilities.
Its full statement can be downloaded from https://www.accc.gov.au/public-registers/mergers-registers/public-informal-merger-reviews/coles-fresh-milk-processing-facilities-from-saputo-dairy-australia. Issues of concern to the ACCC are discussed in more detail in the ACCC's full statement.
While many NSW members of eastAUSmilk have a good working relationship with Coles, some Queensland dairy farmers are concerned that if Coles owns the NSW facility it could impact where Queensland milk is processed, and hence the viability of some Queensland production.
The ACCC Review is only part of the story, though. Its review is conducted on narrow grounds - the incremental change to competition in the market, caused by the proposed acquisition. It is not allowed to:
eastAUSmilk is likely to make further submissions to ACCC about the issues raised.
