New rates categories aim to counteract Mount Isa's valuation rises

Mount Isa City Council has introduced new rating categories, which it says will reduce the impact of high land valuations being passed onto ratepayers.
Following the 2023 revaluations by the Valuer-General in March, rural properties in the Mount Isa Shire were advised of increases of between 180 per cent up to 430pc.
In an effort to disrupt a proportional rate rise, council increased the number of rural land rating categories from two (less than 1000ha and more than 1000ha) to five.
Council finalised the new categories, 10ha to 100ha, less than 5000ha, more than 5000ha, more than $20 million unimproved capital value, and more than $40 million UCV, when the 2023-24 Budget was handed down on June 21.
A council spokesperson said the total levy increase for the rural properties was 8.8 per cent, compared to the 302 per cent average increase for rural properties larger than 5000ha.
"The new rating categories were established to limit what would have been large increases or decreases for individual properties, based on their valuation change above or below the 302 per cent average," the spokesperson said.
"This approach is similar to the 2020/21 revaluation, when council created new residential categories, based on valuations to reduce the impact to residential ratepayers.
"While the new rating categories have minimised potential increases, individual properties' general rates levy will still experience increases around the average general rates increase.
"The land valuation is proportional to the general rates levied for a particular rating category."
Resources Queensland's land valuation update report stated strong beef and rural commodity prices, historically low interest rates and improved seasonal conditions had all contributed to higher rural land values across Queensland.
"Over the past three years we have seen increased overall confidence in the rural sector, which has generally resulted in higher rural land values, particularly for grazing properties," the report read.
Meanwhile residential properties only showed an average increase of one per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
