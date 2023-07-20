Stud cattle judging kicked off the 2023 Cairns show under brilliant sunshine and sultry conditions on Wednesday.
Breeders came from right across the far north and tablelands to compete in over 20 different classes on the first day.
Grand champion female was Droughtmaster Kel-Lee A Hush, who was sired by Vale View M Ballistic, and out of Wirrigai Nina.
Owner Kellie Williams from Kel-Lee A droughtmasters at Upper Barron, was pleased to be taking home the ribbon.
"She is 46-months-old with a four-and-a-half month calf at foot, and she is four months back in calf again," she said.
"She was also the supreme exhibit at the Malanda show a few weeks ago and she is not for sale."
Ms Williams took home eleven ribbons on the day including champion junior bull, champion and reserve champion senior bull, breeders group and supreme stud exhibit.
Despite only running about 60 breeders, Ms Williams is punching above her weight and said she was wrapped with the latest results.
"We are a small family operated farm and we are very happy with today's results, and it is a testament to what we are trying to breed and achieve."
Grand champion bull went to the 540kg, 11-month-old Greyman 'Triumph' from Mapledowns Murray Greys at Malanda, which is owned by the Kidd Family.
"He is out of a Hamnden Vale female," Deborah Kidd said.
"He is sired by our bull Quasimodo, and is our first Greyman that we have shown.
"It was so exciting to win today, it's not just down to me, it's all the hard work from my sons and daughter in laws, we work together as a family.
"We have been running stud murray greys and brahmans and we have now branched out into the Greymans."
The Kidd family took home six ribbons on the day, including champion bull calf, champion junior heifer and champion led exhibit.
Other winners on the day included the local high schools, with Tully High school winning champion heifer calf, and Atherton High school taking home the ribbon for champion Brahman female.
