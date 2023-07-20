North Queensland Register
Home/News

The cattle results from the 2023 Cairns show

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kellie Williams (standing) with Amy Williams from Upper Barron and cattle judge Callan Solari with Grand Champion Female Kel-Lee A Hush at the 2023 Cairns show. Picture Phil Brandel
Kellie Williams (standing) with Amy Williams from Upper Barron and cattle judge Callan Solari with Grand Champion Female Kel-Lee A Hush at the 2023 Cairns show. Picture Phil Brandel

Stud cattle judging kicked off the 2023 Cairns show under brilliant sunshine and sultry conditions on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.