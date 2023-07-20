Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c and averaged 231c, and those over 500kg topped at 280c to average 243c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 232c and averaged 213c. Cows under 400kg made 200c and averaged 151c, while cows over 400kg reached 233c, averaging 189c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 245c, while bulls over 450kg reached 246c to average 230c.

