Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2910 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 856 prime cattle and 2054 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 242 bullocks, 155 heifers, 315 cows and 144 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 1435 steers, 613 heifers and six cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a very mixed quality yarding with limited killable bullocks and small runs of well covered cows and heifers, along with larger runs of northern plainer quality and condition types, that sold to a smaller buying panel operating to reduced rates.
The yarding was drawn from Forsayth, Georgetown, Clermont, Normanton, Mt Garnet, Hughenden, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, heifers were 5c easier, cows were 10-15c easier, and bulls were 15-20c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c and averaged 231c, and those over 500kg topped at 280c to average 243c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 232c and averaged 213c. Cows under 400kg made 200c and averaged 151c, while cows over 400kg reached 233c, averaging 189c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 245c, while bulls over 450kg reached 246c to average 230c.
Bullocks topped at 280c, sold on a/c Riverview station, to weigh 520kg and return $1457/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c SK and NV Anning, selling for 232c, weighing 419kg to return $972/hd.
A top pen of cows was sold by C Gilmore, for 204c, weighing 705kg to return $1439/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c GP and LJ Cameron made 240c and weighed 683kg to return $1641/hd.
Store cattle were made up of a few larger runs of good quality northern weaner steers, heifers and mickeys. The remainder of the cattle comprised smaller lines of local and coastal cattle with a range in the quality presented, along with lines of lesser quality and cleanskin cattle from northern and north western regions.
Steers under 200kg reached 326c to average 269c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 328c, averaging 286c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 284c and averaged 266c and steers over 400kg sold to 260c to average 260c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 296c, averaging 252c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 236c and averaged 202c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 257c, averaging 217c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 250c to average 239c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c Riverview Station, made 282c and weighed 377kg, returning $1062/hd.
A run of 210 Brahman steers a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole Stn averaged 290c and weighed 232kg, returning $675/hd.
Light weight steers sold on a/c CC and T Archer topped that section at 326c to weigh 183kg to return $596.
Cudgee Creek Past Co sold 217 Brahman mickeys to average 262c, and 217kg and return $570/hd.
Crossbred heifers a/c Mt Douglas Past Co made 246c, weighing 317kg and returning $782/hd.
A run of 73 heifers a/c TNJ and LF Bethel averaged 196c, weighing 188kg to return $371/hd.
Small lots of cows and calves sold in a range from $850 to $1020/unit.
