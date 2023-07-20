North Queensland Register
Weaner steers steers top at 328c, average 286c at Charters Towers

July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Mixed quality at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2910 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 856 prime cattle and 2054 store cattle.

