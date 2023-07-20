The 132nd Cairns show got off to a sunny start yesterday with large crowds queuing up outside before the gates even opened.
This year's show promises even more exhibits from the far north's agricultural, pastoral, mining and cultural Industries.
On the opening day crowds witnessed stud cattle judging, equestrian events and entertainment from local school bands.
The event takes place over three days with the final day taking place Friday July 21.
Next week the show circuit moves to Tully.
All pictures: Phil Brandel.
