North Queensland Register
Home/News

Photos from the 2023 Cairns show

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 132nd Cairns show got off to a sunny start yesterday with large crowds queuing up outside before the gates even opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.