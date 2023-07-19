North Queensland Register
Nebo's Riverside Pastoral Co sells 718 steers through CQLX Gracemere

By Ben Harden
Updated July 25 2023 - 9:21am, first published July 19 2023 - 3:30pm
Julian Laver and Michael Lynch of Nutrien congratulate Charles Williams (centre) on a terrrific sale at CQLX. Picture supplied/
A well-established Nebo commercial operation offloaded one of the largest number of steers that have been sold at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday.

