A well-established Nebo commercial operation offloaded one of the largest number of steers that have been sold at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday.
Allan and Jeanette Williams and family of Riverside Pastoral Co, Nebo, offloaded 718 head of EU accredited Brahman and Droughtmaster steers at the sale, where the lead pen of feeder steers reached 316c/kg.
The top pen of the 718 head of steers sold, a pen of 12 Droughtmaster cross No.2 steers, made 316.2c/kg, weighing 382 kilograms, to return $1280 per head.
The lead Brahman pen of 12 No.1 steers made 304c/kg, weighed 437kg, to return $1332/hd.
Overall, the entire run made 294c/kg, for an average weight of 373 kg to return $1097/hd.
Majority of the run was sold to southern feedlots and backgrounders.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton livestock agent Michael Lynch said Riverside Pastoral Co was a grazing operation which turns over plenty of young cattle each year which are highly sought after.
"Riverside has been sold steers through CQLX earlier this year, but this is their first real big run of steers offloaded this year," Mr Lynch said.
"It's started to dry off in the Nebo area and it appears Riverside have got plenty of cattle, so they're just selling a few off.
"It's a unique line of cattle and we haven't had this large volume run of steers here from one vendor in one line for quite some time."
Mr Lynch predicted the Riverside steer offering was probably up 15 to 20c/kg on what's been offered of late in CQLX.
"This is the largest number of single vendor steers that have been sold at this selling complex for quite a number of years," he said.
"It's a large offering of a good line of cattle and that's what it gets down to and lines of cattle, no matter where you sell, always command respect and usually get a premium.
"In the weight range of that category of cattle, they were probably in the top of their weight range for the day."
Combined agents yarded approximately 2770 head of cattle for Wednesday's sale, with cattle mostly drawn from all local areas and as north as Bowen, Collinsville, and Nebo.
Mr Lynch predicted the market would remain where it currently is, though acknowledged the weather conditions could influence the market moving forward.
"Our main problem is rain and if we don't get rain, say in the next month or six weeks, we'll probably have another rush of cattle coming through the market," he said.
"I would hope that later on in the year, as the year goes on, the market will firm up a bit more."
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
