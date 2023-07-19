North Queensland Register
Julia Creek Early Learning Centre on the hunt for childcare director

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 20 2023 - 8:30am
Julia Creek Early Learning Centre is on the hunt for a director to join the team. File photo.
A childcare centre in outback Queensland continues to hunt for permanent staff despite offering above award wages, relocation and accommodation subsidies.

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

