A childcare centre in outback Queensland continues to hunt for permanent staff despite offering above award wages, relocation and accommodation subsidies.
Julia Creek Early Learning Centre, located 646 kilometres west of Townsville, has been recruiting for a qualified director since May, with no successful applicants.
McKinlay Shire Council run the facility and said despite offering an attractive package, they had only received one application.
"(The position offered) remuneration above award, housing rental subsidy and relocation assistance of up to $5,000," Director Corporate and Community Services, Tenneil Cody said.
"We are also looking to fill a trainee position. It is not only Julia Creek that is faced with (staffing) issues, it is right across Queensland and Australia. I know Karumba Childcare only opens on reduced hours due to staff shortages.
"I think we just need to promote the lifestyle our town can offer and hopefully someone is looking for that and will come and join our lovely little town and centre."
With insufficient staffing at the centre, local families are being impacted as the facility reduced its hours and the number of children it could accommodate.
"It depends on the ages of the children to meet the legislative requirements...currently we have 11 children attending most days and at present that would be our limit, unfortunately cannot take any further enrolments though we are trying to offer days to those who need care when we know of any children that will be away on certain days," Ms Cody said.
"Currently we have had to reduce the operating hours of our centre to be Monday - Friday 8.30am to 2.30pm. It also means if one staff member is sick we have to close the centre. Additionally we have upcoming staff leave and if we cannot find staff to cover we will need to close for the period.
"The families have been extremely understanding and have worked with the staff to alter days where possible to achieve the best outcomes for all."
Ms Cody hoped that securing $6.2 million from the Queensland Government's Resources Community Infrastructure Fund to construct a new child service facility in Julia Creek would be an added draw card for future staff and families.
"The facility will not only offer childcare and kindergarten for six weeks to school age, the centre will also offer out of school hours care (OSHC), i.e. after school care and vacation care," she said.
"Additionally at present we can only offer care for children 12 months to school age, so opening up opportunities for parents to return to work earlier which not only benefits the family but also local business.
"I think it will be an added draw card to potential applicants showing that they will have a lovely new centre to work from."
Ms Cody said staffing won't be impacted at the new centre.
"The OSHC facility will have max capacity of 30 children and at capacity will require two staff. The childcare facility will have capacity for maximum of 40 children which at capacity would require six staff. However the facility is flexible to be able to scale down to meet the staffing/children numbers," she said.
"The centre operations can be adjusted to suit the staff available. Also note we currently have a sport and recreation officer which will transition to be a staff member at the centre for the OSHC facility.
"Building hasn't commenced we are in the final stages of the tweaking the building design as we intend to have it fully designed then go to tender for construction."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
