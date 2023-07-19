According to a North Queensland sugar industry leader, the rising cost of electricity and diesel top the list of concerns for cane growers in the Burdekin.
Increasing input costs are followed by fears of power supply cuts and the possibility that the Queensland Government may introduce a similar law to WA's Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 which was adopted recently and has WA farmers alarmed.
Kalamia Cane Growers Organisation manager Allan Parker said his members' biggest concerns at the present time were input costs such as electricity and diesel.
Mr Parker said electricity used to be a small percentage of input costs of around $1-$2 a tonne, but was now their major input cost.
He said diesel prices were also fluctuating and had been as high as $2/litre.
Another issue, according to Mr Parker, was continuity of power supply and who would get power if there was load shedding as a result of a switch away from coal to renewable energies.
"There's talk with all the solar energy that they're not going to have enough power at peak times from 4pm to 9pm and there could be the possibility of load shedding. My guys are irrigators so the first to get flicked on the line where they can't pump," he said.
"The other big factor is a waiting game to see what's happening, keeping a watching brief on what's happening in WA...and what's happening state by state where you have to consult with First Nations people," he said.
A Farm Weekly report said WA's 2021 act replaces the 50-year-old Aboriginal Heritage Act (1972) and was drafted partly in response to the damaging of Juukan Gorge rock shelters by Rio Tinto in 2020.
The report states "WA farm lobby groups say it will cost WA's farmers and pastoralists millions of dollars and time in getting approval for everyday farming activities, which may then be delayed for months."
These activities include all disturbance of freehold and pastoral land - to a depth of 50 millimetres - on an area of more than 1100 square metres.
Mr Parker agrees growers are fearful this type of legislation could be introduced into Queensland.
"It starts in one state and who knows where it can get adopted," he said.
"A lot of farmers follow the news, a lot of farmers are concerned that the whole thing could be implemented over this way. At the present time, we will wait and see what happens."
Mr Parker said growers were also concerned about the shortage of labour to work on farms and drive machinery such as haul outs and harvesters.
He believes the numbers of workers for the speciality jobs of haul out drivers, truck drivers and machinery operators are down by up to 10 per cent which means growers have to train up novices for these positions which takes extra time and money.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
