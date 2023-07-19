North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Burdekin cane growers are concerned about rising input costs, labour shortages and possible new law

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cane harvest in action in the Burdekin. Picture supplied by Kalamia Cane Growers Association
The cane harvest in action in the Burdekin. Picture supplied by Kalamia Cane Growers Association

According to a North Queensland sugar industry leader, the rising cost of electricity and diesel top the list of concerns for cane growers in the Burdekin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.