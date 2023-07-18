Producers and industry representatives expressed concerns over the recently published Deed and Guidelines for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme at the Bowen Gumlu Growers Association's migration forum on July 13.
Publishing the document was the final step in consolidating the Seasonal Worker Program and the Pacific Labour Scheme into the single scheme.
Approved Employers of Australia executive officer Steve Burdette joined via video and said his opinion was informed by more than 40 years in horticulture.
He said labour decisions had been made without adequately consulting with industry and giving sufficient time to provide feedback.
"We have identified at least 14 clauses that just don't make sense. We have about 70 clauses that need clarification," he said.
In response, a spokesperson from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations said it consulted "extensively" over 18 months, with 11 PALM stakeholder meetings, three public webinars, and eight roundtables. DEWR said it deliberated on 117 written submissions with feedback.
Mr Burdette called the document, "unworkable" and "unbalanced" and pushed to delay implementation.
He said compliance costs would likely increase, with small and medium growers most affected.
Mr Burdette predicted a reduction in the number of PALM workers under the changes and said he had already seen investors direct funds away from the scheme.
Bowen grower Jamie Jurgens, Vee Jay's Kalfresh, said the move to ensure a minimum of 30 hours per week for each employee as outlined in the document would be a "big risk" to his business that employs 146 PALM workers.
Although PALM scheme employers have always been required to offer short-term workers at least 30 hours per week, this was able to be averaged over the workers entire placement (of up to 9 months).
"If I had to pay someone for those 30 hours that hasn't worked, I've got no productivity and 146 people there - imagine the costs," he said.
"In agriculture the work doesn't go away, we just have the same amount of work in less time so those hours are picked up before or after the rain event."
Mr Jurgens suggested a move to average the hours over a longer period of time.
DEWR said it would work with employers to take into account "exceptional circumstances" preventing them meeting 30 hours. It said the guidelines allowed portability, meaning employers could work together to provide hours across multiple businesses.
"These new minimum hours arrangements will stop workers from accruing debts, encourage better workforce planning by employers and deliver a reliable and productive workforce for Australian industry.
"Changes to PALM scheme settings will be introduced gradually and implemented carefully over the next 12 months to ensure PALM scheme employers have time to adjust," said the spokesperson.
Bowen Gumlu Growers Association CEO Ry Collins was critical of standardising the scheme to work across multiple industries and said it was "driven by the trade union movement" and did not take into consideration the flexibility required in horticulture.
"All standardising does for us is add cost so we're able to harvest less and our costs have to go up," he said.
He thought the result of the changes would be that bigger farms would be able to recoup the costs but smaller farms would struggle to meet the demands.
"The smaller producers, which make up most regional towns like Bowen, are going to be the ones to get squeezed.
"This could result in family farms falling over and families leaving the region leading to the degradation of communities," he said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
