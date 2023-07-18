North Queensland Register
QCWA members talked up a storm in Forrest Beach

By Judith Maizey
July 18 2023 - 1:00pm
As well as catching up at the QCWA northern region conference at Forrest Beach recently, members took part in a myriad of competitions and underwent training.

