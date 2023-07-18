As well as catching up at the QCWA northern region conference at Forrest Beach recently, members took part in a myriad of competitions and underwent training.
Northern region's Jeanette Weston said 64 women from Koumala to Cooktown and west to Mt Isa attended this year's conference.
She said there were competition regional finals for dressmaking, public speaking, photography and international displays.
There was also a presentation from an NBN representative on cyber security.
"Regional conferences are about training and this year we had presentations on the roles of executive officers, digital social media and how to opshop," Ms Weston said.
Taking out the top prize for Bush Poetry was Louisa Crossle.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
