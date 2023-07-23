North Queensland Register
Growers call PALM scheme 'unworkable'

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement and Advocacy
July 23 2023 - 10:30am
Northern forum tackles workforce issues
The Regional Migration Forum held last week in beautiful Bowen was another amazing example of North Queensland kicking goals and not just the 'Cowboys' kind.

