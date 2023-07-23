Northern forum tackles workforce issues

With many growers again re-evaluating their workforce options, we heard backpackers are back in the game, with the team looking a bit different to what it was pre-COVID. Data is suggesting working holidaymakers are back at pre-COVID levels. However, due to PALM workers being put in place, they have now been met with a lack of work available and subject to our cost-of-living crisis. Unfortunately, there are already numerous stories of their return home narrative being a negative experience, with stories of no work and expensive living. For a workforce which has always been a part of horticulture, this is sad and concerning.

