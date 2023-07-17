The owners of Australia's most northern roadhouse have decided to sell.
The Archer River Roadhouse is on a 400-hectare plot about 600 kilometres north-west of Cairns and is one of the last places for fuel, food, and accommodation as you make your way to the most northernmost point of the Australian mainland.
Brad and Modena Allan bought the roadhouse nearly 18 years ago, and now they believe the time is right to give someone else a go.
"We are going into our 19th year and we thought we had a pretty go with it and we thought the time was right to give the next guy a go," he said.
"We wanted a change and our kids weren't interested in it and we had buyers who were interested so we said why not."
Mr Allan said he first came up with the idea of buying the roadhouse over 20 years ago after a fishing trip with a mate.
"We would all go camping every year and driving back we would all dream and scheme and the idea of buying the roadhouse was born," he said.
"We approached the owners and it took a couple of years to convince them and then it all just fell into place."
After buying the roadhouse Mr Allan said it was a steep learning curve for himself and his wife.
"I come from a career in aviation and my wife worked in aged care," he said.
"I didn't want to be sitting around in 20 years thinking gee I wish I bought that roadhouse."
After spending 18 wet seasons up on the cape Mr Allan said the thing he will miss most will be the lifestyle.
"Living up here is pretty special, it's been a special chapter in our life," he said.
"But we are glad that we did come up and become a part of the community."
"We are now going to live around Mareeba and spend some time with our grandkids."
Nullarbor Holdings Chief executive officer Tony McFadzean owns five other roadhouses including Kings Creek Station and Erldunda Roadhouse in the Northern Territory, and the Nullarbor Roadhouse in South Australia.
"I have two business partners and they have both spent a lot of time up around the tip," Mr McFadzean said.
"They saw the Archer River Roadhouse and thought this would be a great business for us to own, and we started having a conversation with the owners, this is roadhouse number six for us."
Mr McFadzean said he wouldn't comment about which roadhouse was actually the most northern in Australia
"I don't want to get into an argument where I have to put my knowledge of the tip of Australia to the test," he said.
"But I can say we are the last roadhouse before that trip up to the tip."
Even though Mr McFadzean and his business partners have only owned the business for a week, they are amazed at how well the property and the roadhouse had been run.
"My background is in retail and we will start looking at increasing the range and availability of some products, but all credit has to go to the former owners, the list of improvements needed is not that long." he said.
"Buying this property of Brad Allan is like buying a house off a master builder, it's hard to find anything wrong with it."
