Recent rain around Sarina saw a slight rise in prices at Friday's Combined Agents Prime and Store sale.
The 270-head cross cattle yarding in Sarina was comprised of 24 mickies, 99 steers, 119 heifers, 15 cows, and four cows and calves.
Elders Mackay livestock agent Eileen Falzon said rain meant the sale was about $60-$70 higher per head for the better quality lines.
Ms Falzon said the vendors were all local graziers from around Sarina while buyers had travelled from north and south of Sarina and from Rockhampton.
"There was also a lot of support from our local graziers. There were up to 30 different buyers," she said.
"There were a lot of old existing buyers that had come out to restock and take advantage of the market of where it is now after recent years where markets were so high to buy cattle, it's been very hard...where now it's more affordable to come in and buy."
Ms Falzon said the buying was pretty spirited on Friday and it was good to see.
"We also had a better line of cattle for the yarding which also helps when people are after cattle," she said.
"It (the sale) was a slight improvement (on previous weeks) which was overall pleasing to see."
Prices were as follows:
LD and S Laird, Pindi Pindi, sold well-bred Brahman weaner steers to $600 to average $560.
RC Tilney, Koumala sold cows and calves for $1020 and quality Red Brangus heifers topped $690 to average $680.
Wise Raven Pastoral, Hampden, sold top quality Brangus weaner steers for $700, Droughtmaster weaner steers for $680 and weaner heifers for $630.
Sutton Quarries, Eton, sold prime cows to $1100, PTIC cows to $910 and cows and calves for $930.
A Creeden, North Eton, sold quality Droughtmaster heifers for $730.
Hytan Pty Ltd, Sarina, sold light Droughtmaster weaner steers topping at $640 and light Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $590.
A and L Palmer sold feeder steers for $990.
John Richards, Sarina, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers to an average of $509.
Gordon Probst, Camila, sold 12-month old Droughtmaster steers topping $900.
The next Sarina sale is the Sarina Prime and Store Sale on Friday, July 28, at 10am.
READ MORE:
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.