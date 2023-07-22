North Queensland Register
Opinion

eastAUSmilk meets more ag industry decision-makers

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
July 22 2023 - 10:30am
A half-life-size model of a cow, which stands in the foyer of NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty's office.
Last week, eastAUSmilk's team met with officers of the Federal Treasury Department, and advisers to New South Wales Minister for Agriculture, and Regional and Western New South Wales, Tara Moriarty.

