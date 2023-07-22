North Queensland Register
Home/News

Talk of the town: Government needs to address the real issue with rural childcare

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Childcare. Picture by Shutterstock.
Childcare. Picture by Shutterstock.

As we rolled into the 2023/24 financial year, families paying for childcare were eligible for bigger rebates and savings to help ease cost of living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.