Peter Gill is a three time champion jam maker

By Phil Brandel
July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Peter Gill at his home in Mourilyan who has won champion jam at the Innisfail show for the last three years. Picture: Phil Brandel.
Despite only making jam since retiring Peter Gill from Mourilyan has developed an enviable reputation across the far north for his unique home made jams.

Phil Brandel

Journalist

