North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cardwell Family Practice closure results in community medical isolation

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardwell Family Practice co-owners Julie McKay and Carmen Edmondson are devastated to be closing and leaving the community without a local clinic. Photo supplied.
Cardwell Family Practice co-owners Julie McKay and Carmen Edmondson are devastated to be closing and leaving the community without a local clinic. Photo supplied.

The pending closure of Cardwell Family Practice will leave the small North Queensland community isolated from medical services, with patients expected to travel a minimum of 80 kilometres to see their nearest doctor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.