The pending closure of Cardwell Family Practice will leave the small North Queensland community isolated from medical services, with patients expected to travel a minimum of 80 kilometres to see their nearest doctor.
Cardwell Family Practice co-owner, registered nurse and mental health nurse Julie McKay announced the practice would close on September 1, 2023, after failing to secure permanent doctors and sell the clinic.
Purchased in 2015, Ms McKay and Carmen Edmondson purchased the Cardwell Family Practice after the previous doctor of 20 years relocated.
Since then, the practice has seen a revolving door of locum doctors who have attempted to fill the gaps at the clinic.
Ms McKay said hosting locums was not cost effective.
"We can only get locums between one to four weeks at a time. That's not cost effective because you have to pay the locum agency, the doctors, provide cars, airfares, accommodation and internet," she said.
"I've got five locums in 10 weeks, therefore we have come to the decision that we can't run like this anymore."
Ms McKay said they had attempted to sell the practice over the last three years with no success.
"Two of the sales fell through because we couldn't retain a permanent GP. The GPs at the time wouldn't commit to a long term. also the last broker said to us we would never sell it without a doctor, so we were better off to close.
"It is devastating to close and leave the community without a practice. We know that we've tried every avenue to keep it open, our patients are awesome and have been supportive and understanding.
"It's breaking my heart. As a health professional, I have been a nurse for 40 years and this is not the way we wanted it to end."
The closure of the practice will result in medical isolation, with no alternative healthcare practice available in Cardwell, resulting in patience driving 80 kilometres to their nearest doctor.
"Ingham is a 100km round trip or an 80 round trip to Tully and these clinics are all facing GP shortages. Also, Mission Beach closed down 18 months ago," Ms McKay said.
"We have about 1000 patients on our books that will need to travel to these other clinics. For some patients this is isn't an option.
"We are an elderly town so most of these patients have lost their licenses, are on mobility scooters or restricted to drive only within the town.
"We have no taxi service and the only bus services we have are the Greyhound and Premier bus and neither of them have mobility access."
Ms McKay said they had also offered the business to Queensland Health through Townsville Hospital and Health Service, with no response.
"We've had no response of yet. We offered it in writing to Townsville HHS about four weeks ago, and again on Monday (July 10) and we've heard nothing. We've also escalated it to the Queensland Health Minister," she said.
"We have offered it at no cost. They can come in here, have everything we own and run it. We are giving everything away for the community to continue having a clinic."
Townsville HHS chief executive Kieran Keys said primary health care, including general practice, was the responsibility of the federal government; "however, we are looking at how we can provide support."
"As the current owners of the Cardwell Family Practice building, I'd like to reassure the people of Cardwell that we are invested in the health care needs of their community and are committed to working with other general practice providers who may be interested in delivering this essential service," Mr Keys said.
"In the interim, we will work with the Northern Queensland Primary Health Network to coordinate a meeting with key stakeholders and community representatives to be held in Cardwell in August."
Politicians have also weighed in on the dire situation, with Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter and Hinchinbrook MP and KAP deputy leader Nick Dametto lobbying to keep the Cardwell Family Practice open.
"Every Queenslander has the right to access health services, so it is now up to Queensland Health to address this medical crisis. I have written to the Health Minister, the Hon. Shannon Fentiman, seeking assistance to create a united action plan to address the dire situation facing Cardwell," Mr Dametto said.
"I understand the concerns and anxieties this closure will generate within our community, and I want to assure Cardwell residents that I am committed to working with Cardwell Family Practice, Queensland Health, Townsville Hospital and Health Board and all relevant stakeholders to find a solution."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.