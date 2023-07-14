Weipa and Napranum to play key role in Talisman Sabre

The towns of Weipa and Napranum will play a key role in the largest ever Exercise Talisman Sabre in July.
From mid-July, almost 1,000 Australian Defence Force and United States military personnel will operate in the vicinity of Weipa and Napranum. The nearby bare base RAAF Base Scherger will also be activated to support this significant force.
This year's iteration of Talisman Sabre will be the 10th and largest in the biennial exercise's history.
More than 30,000 military personnel will participate across northern Australian and as far south as New South Wales from 22 July to 4 August.
Talisman Sabre Exercise Director, Brigadier Damian Hill, said the support of the community of Weipa was vital to Defence achieving key training objectives with the United States.
"Weipa and Napranum are an important training areas for us during Talisman Sabre 2023 because we get the twofold benefit of testing some American capabilities which help us move bulk liquids from offshore to RAAF Base Scherger, and standing up the base itself before the exercise begins," Brigadier Hill said.
"A significant part of Talisman Sabre this year is proving we can work with other nations to deliver large-scale logistics to support large conventional forces wherever needed and Weipa is a key location to meet that objective."
"I thank those in Weipa who have helped shape a safe and productive Talisman Sabre and I look forward to them seeing what we and our American allies can do as a combined force when the exercise gets underway in July."
In addition to Australia and the United States, Talisman Sabre 2023 will also include participants from Fiji, France, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. India, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand will attend as observer nations.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.