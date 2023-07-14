A pipeline from the Johnstone River to Tinaroo Dam is one of the options being considered in a bid to help the grow the Tableland's food bowl.
Regarded as one of four significant food bowls in Queensland, the region's water issues are under the spotlight in the state government's Regional Water Assessment Program.
A draft Tablelands Regional Water Assessment proposes the Johnstone River to Tinaroo Falls Dam Pipeline proceed to a business case, subject to conditions and compatibility requirements.
The Tablelands assessment has also identified the release of unallocated water from reserves identified in the new Barron Water Plan.
The program is exploring some of the state's most significant food bowl areas, identified as having the best potential to achieve greater regional economic development through investment in water.
Plans are also being developed for the Burdekin, Bundaberg and Burnett and Southern and Darling Downs regions.
A pipeline is not a new concept.
An earlier iteration was known as the North Johnstone River diversion and has been part of discussions for many years but failed to progress past the preliminary assessment stage.
Horticulture stands to benefit the most from any additional water.
Read More:
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro welcomed the assessment process - of which the advocacy group was a part of - but warned any new water infrastructure would require significant investment by government.
He said there was an additional 31,000 megalitres of water becoming available, through efficiencies from stage one modernisation works on the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme, and water harvesting mechanisms on the Walsh River, included in the new Barron Water Plan.
"Horticulture growers are satisfied with mechanisms in place to deliver more water, however, there also needs to be investment in the development of new markets," Mr Moro said.
"The modernisation of the water supply scheme and water harvesting will deliver more water in a relatively short period of time.
"The long term options will only be viable and cost effective for growers if there is at least 90 per cent investment by government."
The Tablelands plan includes all of the Tablelands Regional Council and eastern parts of Mareeba Shire Council.
Building on previous water supply investigations in each region, the program is taking a comprehensive view of local water needs and identifying gaps to be filled.
Potential sources of water supply are being considered across boundaries of local government areas and catchments to maximise benefits, increase the effective use of existing infrastructure, and minimise costs.
Once complete, the assessments will set out how existing infrastructure, new infrastructure and non-infrastructure solutions can be used to maximise water supply in each area and drive economic growth.
The Tablelands plan is open for consultation until 28 July 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.