A pipeline from the Johnstone River to Tinaroo Dam is back on the table

By Lea Coghlan
July 15 2023 - 7:00am
The Tablelands Regional Water Assessment map. The plan is open for consultation until 28 July 2023. Photo supplied
A pipeline from the Johnstone River to Tinaroo Dam is one of the options being considered in a bid to help the grow the Tableland's food bowl.

