Droughtmasters reigned supreme at the Atherton Show, claiming victory in the bull, female and breeders group awards.
Kellie Williams, Kel-Lee Droughtmasters, Upper Barron, was "over the moon" after claiming all three victories, only days after a successful outing at the Droughtmaster Feature show held at the Malanda Show.
The 760kg Kel-Lee A Boxer, sired by Talgai Chico and dam Kel-Lee Ella, took out the supreme champion stud beef bull.
Kel-Lee A Dolly, sired by RSVP Kentucky and dam Kel-Lee A Fleur, was named supreme champion stud female.
Judge Paul Laycock, High Country Droughtmasters, praised the number and range of cattle presented.
"The quality of the cattle is outstanding," Mr Laycock said.
"What I liked when compared with last time is the number of cattle being shown - there was only half as many last time I judged here.
"It's great to see the younger generation in there and learning.
"I think whole line of cattle is very industry relevant, and that's important for me.
"When you go to a show everyone might be looking for a ribbon, but if they are not industry relevant it doesn't matter to me.
"It doesn't matter how shiny they look if they can't go and do the job in the industry."
