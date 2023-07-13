Bulls dearer at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 268c and averaged 249c, and those over 500kg topped at 253c to average 235c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 234c and averaged 218c. Cows under 400kg made 218c and averaged 157c, while cows over 400kg reached 208c, averaging 188c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 255c, while bulls over 450kg reached 274c to average 243c.

