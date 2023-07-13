Bulls dearer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2332 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1033 prime cattle and 1299 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 170 bullocks, 91 heifers, 648 cows and 124 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 286 steers, 281 mickeys and 728 heifers, and four cows and calf units.
Cattle consisted of an increased yarding on last week's sale. With a large run of store condition cows, and small lines of finished bullocks and cows.
Good competition from processors saw cows hold firm and live export interest saw prices for bulls increase on last week's rates.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Jericho, Mt Isa, Croydon, Torrens Creek, Forsayth, Mt Garnet, and Normanton, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were 5-10c dearer, heifers were 10c dearer, cows were firm, while bulls were 5-10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 268c and averaged 249c, and those over 500kg topped at 253c to average 235c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 234c and averaged 218c. Cows under 400kg made 218c and averaged 157c, while cows over 400kg reached 208c, averaging 188c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 255c, while bulls over 450kg reached 274c to average 243c.
The best pen of bullocks, sold on a/c LT and CP Curley, made 240c, to average 626kg, and returned $1503/hd.
Heavy feeder steers topped at 268c, sold on a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, to weigh 466kg to return $1249/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c Lawrie Grazing, sold for 234c, weighing 395kg to return $925/hd.
Cows topped at 208c, sold on a/c TG and BJ Mitchell, to weigh 660kg and return $1374/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c B and S Ryan made 274c and weighed 618kg to return $1693/hd.
Store cattle consisted of isolated runs of lightweight weaners, with the market reflecting the quality of cattle on offer.
Steers under 200kg reached 318c to average 312c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 338c, averaging 284c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 266c and averaged 236c and steers over 400kg sold to 252c to average 252c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 294c, averaging 263c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 238c and averaged 217c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 296c, averaging 227c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 256c to average 233c.
Steers topped at 338c, sold on a/c T and B Whelan, to weigh at 240kg to return $811/hd.
A pen of 12 steers a/c Arrow B Contracting, made 324c and weighed 236kg, returning $764/hd.
A good pen of 16 heifers a/c Matthew Cattle P/L made 278c, weighing 314kg and returning $872/hd.
