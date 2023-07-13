Bulls dearer at Charters Towers

North Queensland Register
Bulls 618kg make 274c/$1693 at Charters Towers

July 13 2023 - 11:00am
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2332 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1033 prime cattle and 1299 store cattle.

