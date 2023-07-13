North Queensland Register
Lexus Melbourne Cup tours to Mount Isa and Boulia

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 13 2023 - 3:00pm
The Lexus Melbourne Cup will travel to North West Queensland this weekend. Photo credit Lucas Dawson
Boulia and Mount Isa will join racing history when they each play host to the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy this week as part its annual tour.

