Wilmar Sugar offers 43 new apprenticeships

Australia's leading sugar manufacturer has opened applications for its 2024 apprenticeship intake, with 43 positions available across Wilmar Sugar's Queensland mills and bioethanol distillery.
The first-year apprenticeships are in the electrical, boilermaking, fitting and turning, and diesel fitting trades.
There are 19 positions at Wilmar's Burdekin factories, eight in the Herbert region, nine in Proserpine and seven at Sarina.
Training Superintendent Daniel Shipard said the large intake was driven by the need to build and retain skills across key trades as Wilmar continued to bring manufacturing back to North Queensland.
"This is the second consecutive year where we've offered more than 40 apprenticeship places, which is well above our traditional intake of around 30," Mr Shipard said.
Mr Shipard said Wilmar Sugar's apprenticeship program was one of the most successful in Australia.
"Over the past five years, we've achieved an average apprenticeship completion rate of 98 per cent, which is well above the national average," Mr Shipard said.
"Our apprentices are well supported throughout the program, which is a key factor in our high completion rate.
"They learn from some of the best tradespeople in the industry, work in a safe environment, and they get to work on multi-million-dollar manufacturing projects, like new locos, new pan vessels and new motor control centres."
Wilmar has brought forward its application process this year so successful applicants can start their apprenticeships in early December, rather than January 2024.
"This will give them the earliest possible start to their apprenticeships, so they start learning new skills and earning money before Christmas."
Applications close on 23 July to apply visit www.wilmarsugar-anz.com/our-people/apprenticeships
