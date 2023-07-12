North Queensland Register
Wilmar Sugar offers 43 new apprenticeships

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 13 2023 - 7:00am
2018 Burdekin apprentices at Wilmar's Pioneer Mill. File photo.
2018 Burdekin apprentices at Wilmar's Pioneer Mill. File photo.

Australia's leading sugar manufacturer has opened applications for its 2024 apprenticeship intake, with 43 positions available across Wilmar Sugar's Queensland mills and bioethanol distillery.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

