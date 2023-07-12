Fatal traffic crash with coal train at Bowen

A 50-year-old man has died following a fatal traffic crash involving a coal train and a car last night, July 11.
Initial investigations indicate shortly after 9pm, a Toyota Landcruiser and a coal train collided at Peter Delemothe Road near Thurso Road.
A passenger of the Landcruiser, a 50-year-old Townsville man, sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the Landcruiser, a 40-year-old Townsville man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bowen Hospital and later airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital.
The two drivers of the coal train were not physically injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam vision from the surrounding area to come forward.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
