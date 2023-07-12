Fatal traffic crash with coal train at Bowen

North Queensland Register
Fatal traffic crash between car and coal train at Bowen

Updated July 12 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:05pm
A 50-year-old man has died following a fatal traffic crash involving a coal train and a car last night, July 11.

