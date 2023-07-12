A war of words has erupted between the state government and the opposition over the lack of health options around the far north of the state.
On Thursday the Queensland state government announced that they would be spending more than $150 million on six new or updated primary healthcare centres on Badu, Boigu and Horn Islands, and in Laura, Lockhart River and Bamaga.
The state government also announced they would invest $1.1 million into the First Nations workforce in the Torres and Cape through traineeships, scholarships and leadership programs.
There was no mention of improved birthing options for people in Bamaga, Weipa or Cooktown.
After the announcement, opposition leader David Crisafulli criticised the state government for the lack of birthing options for Cape residents while he was in Weipa.
"Queensland mums should be able to give birth where, when and how they want and over 20 years ago people in this community had that right taken away from them," he said.
"In 1999 the then Labor government closed down the maternity services here in Weipa and 20 years later they promised to fix that error and restore those services.
"They promised that women in Weipa would be able to a have a baby at the end of 2021.
"When that deadline was missed they promised it would be at the end of 2022 and then in 2023."
Mr Crisafulli also took aim at the government for having a fully equipped birthing centre in Weipa that had yet to deliver a single baby.
"Last year a new maternity suite opened here in Weipa and the government has walked away from a commitment to allow women to have a baby in this hospital," he said.
"So we are asking when will the women of Weipa and Cooktown be able to have a baby in their community.
"Weipa and Cooktown maternity services remain closed despite desperate calls from local leaders and the community.
"We need to stop the chaos and crisis and start delivering the maternity services these communities deserve."
In 2022 Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said construction and fit-out of the birthing suite at the Weipa Integrated Health Service was due to be completed by July, with the first births expected in August of that year.
Currently there is no confirmed date for the opening of the birthing suite in Weipa.
In response a spokesperson for the Health Minister's office released a statement.
"We thank the families in Weipa and the surrounding area for their patience," they said.
"There is a national shortage of senior medical officers, particularly those with advanced training in obstetrics and anaesthetics, and our government is doing everything we can to incentivise these workers to move to the regions.
"The proposed new birthing service at Weipa will be introduced when the safe provision of care for mothers and their babies can be ensured. Until then, women in Weipa and the Western Cape will continue to be supported, including financially, to relocate to Cairns or elsewhere for birthing."
