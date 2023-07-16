North Queensland Register
Mackay abattoir, Thomas Borthwick & Sons, set to return to 'normal' production this year

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
Thomas Borthwick & Sons (Australia) general manager Nick Meara. Picture supplied by Thomas Borthwick
Mackay abattoir, Thomas Borthwick & Sons, is expected to return to "normal" production this year after running at only 70 per cent for the past two years.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

