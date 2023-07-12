North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Australian mango farmers are hoping for higher prices this season

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A popular variety with consumers, the R2E2. Picture supplied by AMIA
A popular variety with consumers, the R2E2. Picture supplied by AMIA

While it's still early days for this season's mango crop, an industry leader is hopeful prices will reflect the work that growers do and be a lot higher this year compared to last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.