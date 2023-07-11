North Queensland Register
Home/News

The QCWA have announced that their product of the year is dragon fruit

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Lena and Per Andersen started growing Dragon Fruit near Mareeba just over 5 years ago. Picture Phil Brandel
Each year the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) nominates a primary product of the year and this year they have nominated an unconventional product.

