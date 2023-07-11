North Queensland Register
Home/Machinery

John Deere CH960 two row sugar cane harvesters sell for nearly $2 million each

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RDO Equipment Mackay staff with two John Deere CH960 two row cane harvesters before they head out the gate to their new owners. Picture supplied by RDO Equipment.
RDO Equipment Mackay staff with two John Deere CH960 two row cane harvesters before they head out the gate to their new owners. Picture supplied by RDO Equipment.

Weighing in at a solid 40 tonne and doing twice the work of its counterparts, the John Deere CH960 two row cane harvester is a formidable machine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.