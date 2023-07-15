North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

EastAUSmilk meets with ministerial officers in Canberra

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
July 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns voiced in Canberra
Concerns voiced in Canberra

Queensland dairy farmer and eastAUSmilk Board chair Matt Trace and government relations manager Mike Smith were in Canberra last week, discussing important issues with public servants and ministerial officers. Among others, they met with Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and advisers to the Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh and Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.