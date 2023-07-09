In an incredible nod to the growth of the beef cattle industry on the Atherton Tablelands, some 13 different breeds of cattle contested the 2023 Malanda show stud beef competition.
Lining up beside the regular Tropical and British/Euro breeds were newcomers, miniature Herefords and Greymans who were part of more than 100 animals on display during the day-long judging.
Tallangalook Scarlett, a 16-month-old Santa Getrudis cow, sired by Greenup Q206 and dam Rosevale Scarlett Q173, was named supreme champion stud beef exhibit of the show, having claimed the grand champion female of the show title.
Scarlett hails from Tallangalook Santa Getrudis, who earlier claimed the breeders group title, holding out eight other teams.
A 578kg, nine-month-old Charolais bull, Barronessa Wighton, took out the grand champion bull of the show. He was sired by ANC Lynx and dam was Barronessa Seal Mona.
The award was extra special for Barronessa's Joe and Sharon Strazzeri and their sons, Jeff and Shane, who took home supreme champion cow in the dairy arena some 20 years ago, and have gone on to replicate their dairy success in beef genetics.
First time visitors to the Malanda Show and Far North Queensland, father-daughter combination David and Amy Whitechurch, 4 Ways Charolais, Inverall, NSW, judged in the stud beef arena and were impressed with the quality.
"The quality of the cattle up here was really good," Ms Whitechurch said.
"We weren't sure of what we were going to find but to have 13 breeds represented is a tremendous effort."
Ms Whitechurch said the supreme exhibit "stood out".
"I loved this female from the get go," she said. "She came out in her breed classes and just stood out.
"She's refined and really feminine with great udder development."
Read More:
Fassifern Limousins, Tarzali, placed second in the breeders group followed by Kel-lee Droughtmasters, Atherton, in third place.
Malanda also hosted a Droughtmaster feature show, with Kel-lee Droughtmasters's Kel-lee A Hush named supreme Droughtmaster exhibit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.