Thousands of people filed through the gates at the 2023 Malanda Show this weekend.
The three-day event has certainly delivered across every aspect of a traditional country show, from the poultry shed to the dairy competition, an astounding 13 different breeds of beef cattle in the stud competition, a farmers challenge, showjumping and hack events and near record numbers in the prime beef competition.
The show circuit moves to Atherton tomorrow.
