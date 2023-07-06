The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) have announced that From July 1 management of Panama disease tropical race 4 (Panama TR4) will be managed by the banana industry.
Panama TR4 is a soilborne fungal disease that affects most banana plants. It enters through the roots and starves the plant of water and nutrients, causing the plant to wilt and die.
It was first discovered in Queensland in the Tully Valley in 2015 and since then it has been contained to eight banana plantations in that area.
The transition of disease management to industry is the first of its kind to occur in Queensland.
So far the Australian banana industry has been able to control and contain Panama TR4 through Biosecurity Queensland's Panama TR4 Program.
This program has been using a combination of surveillance, compliance, communications, and engagement strategies.
The Queensland Government's Panama TR4 Program, a joint initiative of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and the ABGC, was funded through grower levies. As part of the new disease management leadership, there will be modifications to the existing legislative framework.
Under the revised framework, a regulatory Restricted Places notice will be applicable to all properties affected by the disease, regardless of commercial banana production. These restrictions aim to curtail the movement of soil and plant material from infested properties, thereby minimising the risk of disease transmission within the broader banana industry.
Commercial banana farms affected by Panama TR4 will be required to adhere to the industry's "Code of Practice for the Management and Control of Panama Disease Tropical Race 4 on an Infested Property in Queensland."
This code, replaces the current regulatory "Notice of presence of Panama disease tropical race 4" issued to infested property owners.
All commercial banana growers will be guided by the Banana Industry Biosecurity Guideline to fulfil their general biosecurity obligation
The industry led TR4 control program will deliver surveillance and compliance and continue to work closely with the Queensland Government, growers and the community to control and contain the destructive disease.
White the government has announced that they will continue to support compliance, research and development, and extension activities.
Australian Banana Growers Council (ABGC) Chair Leon Collins said that early detection was still the key.
"Early detection through surveillance on farms, compliance on known infested properties, growers' commitment to on-farm biosecurity, and the collaboration that has taken place between industry, growers, researchers and government, has been key to stemming the spread of this disease and has helped protect our broader national industry," he said.
"For that, we are extremely grateful, and we look forward to continuing this great work to continue to manage the spread of TR4 into the future."
Mr Collins said a significant amount of work had been done in the last three years by key stakeholders to reach the point of industry-led management of the disease.
"Transition to industry leadership is a massive undertaking that looks simple from the outside, but has proven to have multiple moving parts.
"We have a strong partnership with Biosecurity Queensland (BQ) who have dedicated staff working alongside the ABGC to ensure all the legislative requirements will continue to be met."
